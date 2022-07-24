NC DHHS Flu
Candlelight vigil held for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week

David Kenneth Land of Poole Road was 52
The candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the Rowan County Fairgrounds.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a Rowan County man who was found murdered in his shop on Poole Road last week held a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

“He will be missed by so many, by so many,” said Lisa Fraley, who has been friends with David Land for most of her life. “He took me to prom before I started dating my husband; they were best friends.”

David Kenneth Land was 52.
She and others gathered to remember the man they say was one in a million.

“People gravitate toward him, he has such a great personality and a big heart,” Fraley said. “He is the most loving and caring person.”

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5 p.m. on Wednesday to a shop off Poole Road, near the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road, for a death investigation. A friend found 52-year-old David Kenneth Land in the shop and called 911, investigators said.

Investigators confirmed that the case is considered a homicide.

The candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the Rowan County Fairgrounds. An estimated 200 people were in attendance.

A prayer service by Pastor Tom Dolinger took place inside the building and friends were given an opportunity to say a few words about David. The lighting of candles was outside after the service.

Friends have also organized a GoFundMe page to hep with funeral expenses: David Land GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maj. Chad Moose at (704) 216-8716 or Det. Kevin Holshouser at (704) 216-8702.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Fraley said. “He was such a good soul and had such a big heart. We really want anybody with any information to come forward.”

