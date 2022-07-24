Big honor for Salisbury-Rowan NAACP

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP was recently presented with the Thalheimer Award — the highest national honor for a local chapter.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the NAACP for the continuous programs the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP has done and is doing in our community. The Salisbury Cease Fire initiative is a major part of the award entry detailing the community building between law enforcement and community members. Thank you to all of our Branch members and partners who provide the time, expertise and support to help us do the work we do in the community,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black.

The Thalheimer Award is the NAACP’s top award given to branches and units for outstanding achievements. The honors have been given annually since 1944 from a grant from Dr. Ross Thalheimer, a Johns Hopkins University instructor in philosophy and a University of Washington instructor in philosophy and Sociology.

The award was presented to Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black by Leon W. Russell, Chair of the NAACP Board of Directors; Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair of the NAACP Board of Directors; and NAACP President Derrick Johnson during the 2022 NAACP National Convention on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.