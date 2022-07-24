Belmont Police searching for suspect that hit and killed one, injured another

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The Belmont Police Department is searching for a suspect after a vehicle hit two pedestrians, killing one and injuring another Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle driving west on Catawba street ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with two pedestrians walking in the bike lane.

One pedestrian was treated for minor injuries and a second identified as Christian Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with large tires.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Traffic Officer Alejandro Valverde at (704) 825-3792.

