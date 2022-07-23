Temperatures stay hot, First Alert in place for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of hot and steamy days along with chances for afternoon thunderstorms will continue on Sunday and throughout next week.

First Alert Sunday : Hot and steamy, afternoon scattered storms.

Monday : Sun and clouds, isolated storms possible.

First Alert Tuesday: Showers and storms likely in the afternoon/evening.

We will wrap up the weekend with partly cloudy conditions throughout most of the day Sunday. In the afternoon, there will be a chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms; expect highs in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures could feel as hot as 100 degrees on Sunday (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A few stray thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

On Tuesday we’ll be tracking a cold front heading for the Carolinas. This front will likely initiate widespread showers and thunderstorms across our area in the afternoon/evening.

Look for high temperatures on Tuesday to range from the lower 80s in the mountains to upper 80s and lower 90s across the piedmont.

Another round of afternoon thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday. Between storms, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s.

After the passage of the Tuesday/Wednesday cold front, chances for afternoon thunderstorms will decrease for Thursday. Only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible Thursday afternoon, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.