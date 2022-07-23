NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Ridge View’s GG Jackson commits to South Carolina men’s basketball

Forward recently de-committed from the North Carolina Tar Heels.
GG Jackson commits to South Carolina
GG Jackson commits to South Carolina(WIS)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ridge View’s Gregory “GG” Jackson selected a new destination right in his hometown of Columbia.

Jackson announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, just nine days after de-committing from the University of North Carolina. The de-commitment marked the first time since 2003 a player has chosen to go elsewhere after initially committing to the Tar Heels.

“I have decided to decommit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA,” the 6-foot-9 forward said in a tweet on July 14. It’s clear now the “other option” is his hometown program.

Jackson is the No. 6 prospect in the ESPN 100 Class of 2023 after putting up 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in his junior season. He was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year and led the Blazers to a 5A state championship, the program’s first in the class after three straight in 4A from 2018-2020.

Jackson will reclassify to the Class of 2022 and enroll for the 2022-2023 athletic year.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
The public's help has been requested in finding a missing 19-year-old from Mooresville.
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen
Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte.
Police, SWAT responding to northwest Charlotte home
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County

Latest News

The racing and jubilation continues Tuesday, July 26, as the local clergy put the pedal to the...
Double the racing, double the fun: back-to-back Cook Out Summer Shootout nights highlighted By Christmas in July and Faster Pastor theme events
Charlotte FC defeats Chelsea FC in penalty kicks
Charlotte FC defeats Chelsea FC in penalty kicks
Eastland redevelopment will move forward without Tepper Sports and Entertainment.
Eastland redevelopment will move forward without Tepper Sports and Entertainment
Charlotte FC fans
Charlotte FC fans excited for Chelsea FC match