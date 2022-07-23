NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte.
Police, SWAT responding to northwest Charlotte home
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Casey and Angela Skudin and their two sons
Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates

Latest News

Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic
Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic
Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck.
Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say
Pastor Ryan Wolfe married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Shows return to The Comedy Zone after last weekend's shooting
Shows return to The Comedy Zone after last weekend's shooting