The heat is on this weekend with isolated storms

Today will be mostly sunny and very hot with unseasonably hot temperatures near 97 degrees and heat indices over 100 degrees.

First Alert Weekend: Heat indices over 100 degrees

Isolated storms through Monday

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered storms

An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible for the afternoon and evening across the area. Dry for the overnight hours with lows falling to the low 70s.

Intense heat continues into Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees. There will be a slightly better chance for a storm Sunday, but the majority will stay dry.

Hot for Monday with high temperatures in the mid-90s and isolated storms for the afternoon/evening. Rain chances increase for Tuesday with scattered storms possible. Temperatures will remain hot in the mid-90s.

Through the work week, temperatures will stay hot in the mid-90s with daily storm chances.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

