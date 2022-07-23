NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Thousands of baby chickens die at airport after being left in sweltering heat

Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport. (Source: WPLG, anonymous source, Abaco Big Bird Family Farm, CNN)
By Ian Margol
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Thousands of baby chickens were found dead inside cardboard boxes at Miami International Airport after being left out on the tarmac.

According to officials, the baby chickens were taken off a plane, put on the tarmac, and left there for hours on a day when the heat index hit 99 degrees.

An investigation is now underway as the chickens were reportedly part of a shipment heading to the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm in the Bahamas. They arrived in Miami on a Delta flight that landed at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boxes were unloaded from the plane’s cargo bin by baggage handlers and placed into metal carts.

Officials said they were then supposed to be taken by employees of Alliance Ground International, where they would be stored overnight before being picked up by another shipping company to be transported to the Bahamas.

However, the chickens were not taken off the tarmac and instead sat in the Florida sun. And by the time workers noticed the chickens, thousands had died.

According to the family farm, 5,200 baby chickens were initially in the shipment, but the farm said only 1,300 made it there alive.

All of the parties involved in the shipment of the chickens said they are investigating what happened that day.

A representative with the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm said they haven’t seen anything like this in their 27 years of business and were horrified to hear what happened.

Law enforcement agencies in Florida did not immediately comment about a possible criminal investigation

Copyright 2022 WPLG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte.
Police, SWAT responding to northwest Charlotte home
The public's help has been requested in finding a missing 19-year-old from Mooresville.
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County

Latest News

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport.
Baby chickens die in heat at airport
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels