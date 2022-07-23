Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen’s Feast Restaurant Week in Charlotte kicked off Friday night and runs through July 31.

It’s a way you can try new spots across nine counties and eat at a discount, with all 80 participating restaurants offering a pre-fixed $30-45 meal.

While many are still feeling the lingering effects of the pandemic like staffing shortages and inflation, several places say this week is a huge money-booster.

“Hard is an understatement,” Linda Galdieri, the COO at Peninsula Prime in Cornelius, said.

She said from the hostess stand to the kitchen, staff is lacking.

The co-owner of Queen’s Feast Restaurant Week, Bruce Hensley, said Galdieri’s problems aren’t unique.

“Staffing is still quite the struggle, inflation doesn’t help any, and then there’s some supply chain issues,” he said.

However, Galdieri knows participating in Restaurant Week will bring new customers and heightened revenue.

“I’m very excited to see every single seat in the restaurant have people at it, eating, drinking, smiling, having a great time, I’m really looking forward to this,” Galdieri said.

She also noted that they had to turn off reservations Friday night because they got so much love.

“We’ll see an increase of about 150%” Jon Dressler, the owner of Rare Roots Hospitality, said.

Dressler said four of his five restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week.

