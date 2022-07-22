UNC Charlotte lays out options for 300+ students still needing housing for fall semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – UNC Charlotte has come up with a solution for hundreds of students whose housing was in jeopardy for the fall semester.

An email from the school was sent to families Thursday laying out the options for those who applied and paid their deposit by June 1.

University officials said they will have housing for those 328 students, down from the original 440 students.

Students should get an update on their housing assignment by July 27, according to the university.

They will have one of two assignments. The first will be at a nearby hotel until on-campus housing becomes available a few weeks after move-in.

According to the email, the university will manage the accommodations and help with moving when students later relocate.

The second assignment is a nearby apartment for the entire semester, which will again be managed by UNC Charlotte staff, according to the email. Housing and Residence Life staff said if on-campus housing becomes available during the fall semester, students would have the option to switch.

If on-campus housing is available for the spring semester, students would be switched to that and the university will again help with the relocation.

The school will also provide transportation to campus and students won’t pay any extra costs for the housing.

