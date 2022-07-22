NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Stolen ambulance led troopers on chase

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were blocked while the driver was arrested.
A stolen ambulance was stopped in Iredell County.
A stolen ambulance was stopped in Iredell County.(Sky3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol was led on a unique chase Friday morning – a stolen ambulance headed down Interstate 40.

The ambulance was from Catawba County but stolen in Forsyth County, according to troopers. It was dropping a patient off at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital when it was stolen. The ambulance was being tracked by GPS.

Troopers say the pursuit started once it entered into Iredell County.

Stop sticks were used twice before the ambulance’s back tires blew out and it came to a stop on Interstate 40 westbound.

Troopers identified the driver as Erwin Alexander. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

Related: VIDEO: NC EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Woman attack in Ballantyne
Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Jonathan Paul Mayers, 44, was charged.
Rowan Co. deputies end nearly 4-hour standoff with armed man claiming to be God

Latest News

Playground built in remembrance of pastor's wife
Featuring Jessica Bustamante & Robert Brafford
Julius Caesar & Food Truck Rally Coming to Huntersville
Issues with CATS bus service have been plaguing riders and drivers who can't count on...
City Manager announces review of CATS “organizational structure” and“leadership team” after WBTV Investigation
Colonial Pipeline Co. faces a $200,000 a day fine if it fails to improve monitoring of its U.S....
New estimates show two million gallons of fuel released in 2020 Colonial Pipeline spill