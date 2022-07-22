NC DHHS Flu
South Carolina woman wins $1 million Mega Millions prize in N.C.

Friday’s jackpot ranks as third largest in game history at $660 million.
Jackpot climbs past $300 million mark
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Toni Greene from Clover, S.C. took home the $1 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Greene purchased her $2 ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. Her ticket matched numbers on five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing to win the $1 million.

The odds of matching five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $660 million ranks as the third largest in the history of the game. A winner could choose the $660 million as an annuity or take home $388 million in cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

