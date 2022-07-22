Shows set to resume at popular Charlotte comedy club following shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte’s The Comedy Zone is scheduled to have its first show since a shooting inside the club last weekend led to the cancellations of three shows.

Police arrested 36-year-old Omar James McCombs after they say he fired a shot inside the club on July 16. No injuries were reported.

McCombs is now facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city. He’s being held in jail under a $90,000 bond.

The shooting happened just before actor and comedian Craig Robinson, one of the stars of “The Office,” was set to perform the first of a two-night headlining set at the club. Both of those performances were canceled.

Comedian Eddie Ifft was also set to perform this week, but he tweeted out to fans that he would have to reschedule due to the shooting.

A check of The Comedy Zone’s website shows that “Southern Momma” is still slated to perform for the next three nights. The first show of the evening on Friday is at 7 p.m. and the second is at 9:45 p.m.

