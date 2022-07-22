Rowan Public Library to host July 27 Kindergarten Readiness Event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, July 27th at 6 pm, Rowan Public Library will partner with Smart Start Rowan to offer a free workshop on Kindergarten Readiness. It will be held in the Stanback Auditorium, located inside Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury.

The program will be an opportunity for local parents and caretakers of rising kindergarteners to learn what skills are needed for their children be ready for kindergarten.

Attendees will be able to enjoy some light refreshments and free childcare during the program so they can meet the presenters and learn new information about preparing their children for kindergarten. While children enjoy a storytime provided by RPL staff, parents and caretakers can take the time they need to ask questions and feel better prepared for a great start to their children’s first year of school.

The workshop will cover the “ABCs and 123s” of beginning a school career and will also focus on practical life skills, from buttoning coats to carrying lunch trays and beyond. The goal is to make parents, caregivers, and their children feel more comfortable and confident about the first day of school.

“This program will be a great way for parents to ask knowledgeable presenters about what to expect in a kindergarten classroom and how to enhance their child’s education at home,” said Kimber Huffman, Rowan Public Library’s Children’s Outreach Librarian. “We’re excited to partner with professionals from Smart Start Rowan to connect the community with their valuable resources and information.”

