Report: Up to $40,000 worth of jewelry stolen from booth at flea market

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The occupant of a booth at a local flea market has reported the theft of up to $40,000 worth of jewelry.

Deputies say the incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Jeremy Lewis of Lexington, NC, reported to deputies that jewelry was taken from his booth at the Webb Rd. Flea Market, located at 375 Webb Rd., Salisbury, NC.

Lewis told deputies that he left the booth at 4:00 p.m., on Monday and that everything was in good order with nothing missing at that time. Lewis said that when he returned on Tuesday morning he noticed damage to the rear door to his booth. He said that he pulled on the door and it opened without having to be unlocked.

According to the report, Lewis said the majority of his jewelry merchandise had been taken, and that the estimated value would be between $20,000 & $40,000.

Deputies said that the management of the flea market was going to review video footage to see what footage may be available of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

