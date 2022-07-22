Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old woman from Mooresville.

Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton was last seen at her home on Wednesday, July 20 around 9:30 p.m. She was discovered to be missing around 6 a.m. the next day, when she was supposed to be leaving for work.

She is said to have left home without her cell phone or wallet, which contained her ID and debit cards. She also left without other personal items, medicines or clothes.

Hamilton is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of Elizabeth Hamilton is asked to contact Detective Brain Benfield of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8710.

