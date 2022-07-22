NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen

Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, was last seen at her home on Wednesday night.
The public's help has been requested in finding a missing 19-year-old from Mooresville.
The public's help has been requested in finding a missing 19-year-old from Mooresville.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old woman from Mooresville.

Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton was last seen at her home on Wednesday, July 20 around 9:30 p.m. She was discovered to be missing around 6 a.m. the next day, when she was supposed to be leaving for work.

She is said to have left home without her cell phone or wallet, which contained her ID and debit cards. She also left without other personal items, medicines or clothes.

Hamilton is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of Elizabeth Hamilton is asked to contact Detective Brain Benfield of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8710.

Related: Police: 27-year-old Gaston County man reported missing

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Woman attack in Ballantyne
Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Jonathan Paul Mayers, 44, was charged.
Rowan Co. deputies end nearly 4-hour standoff with armed man claiming to be God

Latest News

Playground built in remembrance of pastor's wife
A stolen ambulance was stopped in Iredell County.
Stolen ambulance led troopers on chase
Featuring Jessica Bustamante & Robert Brafford
Julius Caesar & Food Truck Rally Coming to Huntersville
Issues with CATS bus service have been plaguing riders and drivers who can't count on...
City Manager announces review of CATS “organizational structure” and“leadership team” after WBTV Investigation