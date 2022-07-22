New estimates show two million gallons of fuel released in 2020 Colonial Pipeline spill

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing an updated volume estimate submitted today by Colonial Pipeline Company under the terms of the 2022 Consent Order.

According to the document submitted today, Colonial estimates a volume of two million gallons of fuel released in the Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville, making it the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.

The document states Colonial has recovered more than 35,500 barrels of fuel so far.

“While the estimated released volume has been updated, the extensive 385-plus subsurface monitoring and recovery well network we have in place is working as designed,” representatives from Colonial wrote in the release.

The spill was discovered in August of 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Efforts continue after more than 250,000 gallons of gasoline spill in Huntersville

Earlier this month, the Mecklenburg County Superior Court approved a consent order that requires the company to provide an updated estimate of the volume of gasoline released within 30 days.

The order also requires the company to take specific remedial actions and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs.

RELATED: N.C. environmental leaders file action against Colonial Pipeline over state’s largest gasoline spill in Huntersville

As of July 13, Colonial reports nearly 1.4 million gallons of free product and about 9.9 million gallons of petroleum-contact water have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.