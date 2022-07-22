NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

New estimates show two million gallons of fuel released in 2020 Colonial Pipeline spill

According to officials, this is the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing an updated volume estimate submitted today by Colonial Pipeline Company under the terms of the 2022 Consent Order.

According to the document submitted today, Colonial estimates a volume of two million gallons of fuel released in the Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville, making it the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.

The document states Colonial has recovered more than 35,500 barrels of fuel so far.

“While the estimated released volume has been updated, the extensive 385-plus subsurface monitoring and recovery well network we have in place is working as designed,” representatives from Colonial wrote in the release.

The spill was discovered in August of 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Efforts continue after more than 250,000 gallons of gasoline spill in Huntersville

Earlier this month, the Mecklenburg County Superior Court approved a consent order that requires the company to provide an updated estimate of the volume of gasoline released within 30 days.

The order also requires the company to take specific remedial actions and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs.

RELATED: N.C. environmental leaders file action against Colonial Pipeline over state’s largest gasoline spill in Huntersville

As of July 13, Colonial reports nearly 1.4 million gallons of free product and about 9.9 million gallons of petroleum-contact water have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Woman attack in Ballantyne
Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Jonathan Paul Mayers, 44, was charged.
Rowan Co. deputies end nearly 4-hour standoff with armed man claiming to be God

Latest News

Playground built in remembrance of pastor's wife
Issues with CATS bus service have been plaguing riders and drivers who can't count on...
City Manager announces review of CATS “organizational structure” and“leadership team” after WBTV Investigation
Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte.
Police, SWAT responding to northwest Charlotte home
The Comedy Zone is set to resume shows this weekend after a shot was fired in the club on July...
Shows set to resume at popular Charlotte comedy club following shooting