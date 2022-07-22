NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Men accused of attempted robbery in Denver part of multi-state bank robbery chain, police say

They were arrested in Virginia and will be extradited to the Carolinas.
Dillon James Surrett (left) and Cristopher Jason McNeill
Dillon James Surrett (left) and Cristopher Jason McNeill(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men accused of attempting to rob the Fifth Third Bank in Denver, N.C. were arrested Thursday in relation to multi-state bank robberies.

A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Fredericksburg, Virginia Police arrested Dillon James Surrett of Hendersonville and Cristopher Jason McNeill of Cary.

RELATED: Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say

McNeill was identified as the man who entered the Denver bank and robbed banks in both Carolinas and Virginia.

Officers say during one of the robberies, he dropped a billfold that contained his identification.

Officers also say Surrett was the alleged getaway driver.

McNeill was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and Surrett with aiding and abetting.

They are awaiting extradition back to either North or South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Woman attack in Ballantyne
Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Jonathan Paul Mayers, 44, was charged.
Rowan Co. deputies end nearly 4-hour standoff with armed man claiming to be God

Latest News

Playground built in remembrance of pastor's wife
The Comedy Zone is set to resume shows this weekend after a shot was fired in the club on July...
Shows set to resume at popular Charlotte comedy club following shooting
Shows set to resume at popular Charlotte comedy club following shooting
John Gerenza and his wife, Caroline, celebrating their $1 million Powerball prize with a “Big...
Cigar craving leads to Charlotte man winning $1M in Powerball