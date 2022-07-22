Men accused of attempted robbery in Denver part of multi-state bank robbery chain, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men accused of attempting to rob the Fifth Third Bank in Denver, N.C. were arrested Thursday in relation to multi-state bank robberies.

A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Fredericksburg, Virginia Police arrested Dillon James Surrett of Hendersonville and Cristopher Jason McNeill of Cary.

McNeill was identified as the man who entered the Denver bank and robbed banks in both Carolinas and Virginia.

Officers say during one of the robberies, he dropped a billfold that contained his identification.

Officers also say Surrett was the alleged getaway driver.

McNeill was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and Surrett with aiding and abetting.

They are awaiting extradition back to either North or South Carolina.

