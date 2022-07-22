NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Man jailed after sister awakens from two-year coma dies in police custody

Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe...
Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury. She said her brother was the one who attacked her.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Palmer of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday, a day after he was taken to a Charleston hospital, said the state’s Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, in a news release.

Palmer, 55, was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the South Central Regional Jail, where he was taken July 15, the Associated Press said.

He was arrested July 15 and was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident in June of 2020 near Cottageville.

His sister, Wanda Palmer, was discovered by lawn care workers at her home suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

Daniel Palmer had been suspected in the attack, but authorities didn’t have enough evidence to arrest him until Wanda Palmer woke up from the coma this month and identified him as her attacker.

The cause of death for Daniel Palmer wasn’t disclosed, and state law only allows the agency to release autopsy information to relatives and law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Woman attack in Ballantyne
Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
Jonathan Paul Mayers, 44, was charged.
Rowan Co. deputies end nearly 4-hour standoff with armed man claiming to be God

Latest News

Playground built in remembrance of pastor's wife
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Issues with CATS bus service have been plaguing riders and drivers who can't count on...
City Manager announces review of CATS “organizational structure” and“leadership team” after WBTV Investigation
Tina Peters, as a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of Allegiance...
Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police
Colonial Pipeline Co. faces a $200,000 a day fine if it fails to improve monitoring of its U.S....
New estimates show two million gallons of fuel released in 2020 Colonial Pipeline spill