Lower chance of storms tonight, First Alerts issued through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hotter temperatures and high humidity will push heat indices well over 100 for the weekend.

Rest of today : Hot and humid, a stray shower possible

First Alert Saturday and Sunday : Stray storms possible, hotter, heat index of 105

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, scattered PM storms

We are going to wrap up this Friday afternoon with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry and heat up into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Tonight stays mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cold front that moved through the area earlier in the week will stall across the South Carolina piedmont over the weekend; isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible in these areas.

Elsewhere, expect more heat and humidity.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

We have First Alerts in place both on Saturday and Sunday; expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105.

On Monday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Higher chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms will head back our way on Tuesday; we will have to watch for some potential strong to severe storms. Highs in the low to mid-90s can be expected Tuesday through Thursday with chances for thunderstorms each afternoon.

Forecast feels like (First Alert Weather)

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

