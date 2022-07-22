NC DHHS Flu
Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later

A recent high school graduate was found dead near a fishing pier in early June.
York County Sheriff's Office says it’s rare for a case to have no information that really points to a suspect or even person of interest.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.

While detectives have leads, none of them have panned out. York County Sheriff’s Office says it is rare for a case to have no information that really points to a suspect or even person of interest.

The usually quiet fishing pier on Lake Wylie was anything but on June 8. Dive teams and deputies took to the water and shore after a person walking by found the teen’s body. The body was later identified as Hubert’s.

His family is pleading with the community to help solve his case—offering $25,000 for an arrest and conviction. Queen City Plumbing owner Justin McFalls matched that reward bringing the total to $50,000.

Family pleads for information on homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park, authorities investigating

”We’re just trying to find that one piece that brings that family closure to that terrible case,” Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, said. ”We have a lot of leads. Are those leads starting to connect the dots to figure out who committed that crime? That’s where we’re running into problems.”

The sheriff’s department tells me there are 20 unsolved violent crime cases, one dating back to the 1960s. Detectives do not treat them like they are cold.

”It will never be closed,” he said.

Faris said the case suspect or victim has to reach the age of 99 before it is really considered cold. He says that is because most of the people who have information would have passed on.

”What we’re trying to do is reach that point where we say ‘okay, we have done everything possible and used every tool in our toolbox to solved this case,’” he said.

He said the sheriff’s office has a dedicated cold case investigator to help solve these cases.

”That’s all he does. Whenever he comes to work, he takes a case, looks at it, sees what the solvability is and goes from there,” Faris said.

The investigator always looking for that one piece that can solve the complex puzzle.

”We don’t stop when we’re tired, we stop when we’re done,” Faris said. “Just know our detectives are working tirelessly to solve all these cases so the family can get closure and finally put their loved one to rest.”

York County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 628-3059 to speak with Detective Askew or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of York County.

