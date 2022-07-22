NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Sharon Pointe Apartment Homes.
Medic said two people had been taken to the hospital following the shooting with life-threatening injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At least one person has died in a shooting early Friday morning in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are investigating a homicide on Sharon Pointe Road. This is at the Sharon Pointe Apartment Homes.

Medic said two people had been taken to the hospital following the shooting with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Woman attack in Ballantyne
Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera
Jonathan Paul Mayers, 44, was charged.
Rowan Co. deputies end nearly 4-hour standoff with armed man claiming to be God
Smoke can still be seen coming from the Extra Space Storage building on South Tryon Street...
5-alarm fire at Steele Creek storage building contained to 1 unit, crews say
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

Portions of Charlotte Douglas International Airport's west side terminal lobby expansion will...
CLT Airport opening portion of its terminal lobby expansion
UNC Charlotte officials have come up with options for over 300 students who still don't have...
UNC Charlotte lays out options for 300+ students still needing housing for fall semester
CLT Airport opening portion of its terminal lobby expansion
UNC Charlotte lays out options for 300+ students still needing housing for fall semester