Homicide investigation underway after shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At least one person has died in a shooting early Friday morning in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are investigating a homicide on Sharon Pointe Road. This is at the Sharon Pointe Apartment Homes.

Medic said two people had been taken to the hospital following the shooting with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

