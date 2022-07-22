Homicide investigation underway after shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex
The shooting happened at the Sharon Pointe Apartment Homes.
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At least one person has died in a shooting early Friday morning in east Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are investigating a homicide on Sharon Pointe Road. This is at the Sharon Pointe Apartment Homes.
Medic said two people had been taken to the hospital following the shooting with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with WBTV for more information as it is released.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.