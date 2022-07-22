‘Friendship is essential to the soul’: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. holds 83rd Grand Conclave in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For nearly 112 years, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated has maintained its commitment to manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift.

Omega Psi Phi was founded on Nov. 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University by three undergraduate men Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman along with their faculty adviser Ernest Everett Just.

The organization is one of the five oldest historically Black fraternities with more than 700 chapters and more than 200,000 members across the globe.

More than 7,000 members of the organization are participating in their 83rd international convention known as the Grand Conclave. This is the first time it’s been held in Charlotte in 20 years. The last Grand Conclave was in 2018 in New Orleans and was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Keith Smith was initiated into the Xi Psi chapter at South Carolina State University in 2013. He said he’s thankful for everyone to be able to come together this weekend.

“It’s very special to have thousands of like-minded individuals descend upon the city to fellowship, have fun, and recognize the achievements of these great brothers,” Smith said.

Charles Sears is 93 years old, he fondly remembers his first days of service and brotherhood after being initiated into the Iota Psi chapter in 1952 at Ohio State University.

He will be celebrating 70 years in the fraternity this November. Sears says he’s thankful to participate in the 83rd Grand Conclave.

“It’s a real opportunity and privilege for me. I’m 93,” Sears said.

Members told WBTV this is the largest Grand Conclave in the Fraternity’s history.

“It means a lot that we are worldwide. We’re all over the world now. We are trying to be good men,” Sears said. “That’s important because there are so many men that are not good men.”

Mecklenburg County Deputy County Manager Anthony Trotman was initiated into the fraternity’s Gamma Alpha Alpha chapter in 1989 at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

“This weekend means it’s like a family reunion. It’s a conference and we meet to decide on the leadership of the fraternity, we do social action programs, and we award awards,” Trotman said. “It’s a weekend of brotherhood and friendship.”

One of the organization’s signature mandated programs is the Talent Hunt. It was created in 1945, and the first one was held here in the Queen City in 1946.

Members started the program to help art students in underserved communities get opportunities to expand their craft and talents.

“We will award scholarships to all of the individuals. It’s not a competition, it’s more of a demonstration to sit on that we uplift those individuals in the performing arts, Trotman said. “We believe in the arts, we believe in culture, and we have never stopped lifting the arts up since 1946.”

Yameen Thomas was in high school in 2002 when the last Grand Conclave was in Charlotte. He fondly remembers seeing the men of Omega Psi Phi, little did he know he would become a member himself six years later.

“My first interaction with Omega Psi Phi was [when] I was driving down McDowell Street coming from the grocery store and it was a whole sea of purple and gold,” Thomas said.

Thomas was initiated into the Delta Sigma chapter at Eastern Kentucky University in 2008.

Throughout this weekend, Thomas and thousands of members will do community service projects ranging from feeding the homeless, school supply donations, a STEM Academy at Johnson C. Smith University, and more.

“You sign up for service, you sign up to serve from day one, that’s when the work begins,” Thomas said. “The importance is to always maintain your enthusiasm in everything you do, continue to serve those who need to be served, and look for ways to be of value.”

As they continue to handle business, serve the greater Charlotte community, and fellowship, they’re keeping their motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul” at the forefront.

“[Some] of these men we’ve never met a day in our lives but when we see each other it’s all love,” Smith said.

“You have to be a friend in order to have a friend. We believe that friendship is essential to the soul,” Trotman said.

