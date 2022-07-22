First Alert: Weekend feels-like temperatures will be over 100 degrees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds this morning will break for some sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s.

Hot today, but lowering humidity for most

Rain chances low today and over the weekend

First Alert: Weekend feels-like temperatures 100 degrees-plus

A small - but noticeable - drop in the humidity this afternoon around #CLT & most of the @wbtv_news area (maybe not so much S/E of I-85) may be offset by hotter afternoon temps, mainly in the low to middle 90s. Low rain chances. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/L3fx7qdplG — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 22, 2022

The humidity level will actually lower through the day and rain chances look very low for most of the WBTV area, though a stray thundershower could pop up late in the day south/east of Interstate 85.

Rain chance are much lower today for most of the @wbtv_news area as compared to almost every other day this week. Still, there may be one or two lone t-showers that try to pop up S/E of #CLT & I-85 late in the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fxDSRpozpo — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 22, 2022

After a pleasant evening, overnight temperatures will back down into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

First Alert: Although radar won’t be overly active this weekend, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and feels-like temperatures will top out just over 100 degrees both afternoons, so stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat and humidity if you have any outdoor plans!

Hot and muggy conditions will continue for much of next week, with more rounds of scattered storms likely to develop. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to higher chances for scattered storms. High temperatures will generally stay in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows in the muggy 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

