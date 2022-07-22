First Alert: Heat and humidity the focus of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for this weekend as the heat and humidity will be fairly intense. An unsettled pattern will then return next week.

First Alert: Feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees possible Saturday, Sunday.

Stray shower and storm chances through the weekend.

Hot and unsettled at times next week.

Temperatures topped out in the low 90s Friday afternoon, a trend we’ve been used to over the course of the week.

Most of the area will stay dry for Friday evening plans, outside of a few downpours in our far southeastern counties on the other side of that stalled front. Anticipate lows in the low 70s overnight, before we quickly rebound back into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday afternoon.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A First Alert is in place as highs will reach the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday and will feel closer to the 100-degree mark.

This comes as that upper-level ridge to our west builds nudges eastward. Be sure to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water if you have any outdoor plans. A stray shower or thunderstorm could cool a few of us off, but most will stay dry.

Heading into next week, the heat will continue, but high temperatures will drop by a few degrees. Daily storm chances will also pick up next week, with coverage looking the highest on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

