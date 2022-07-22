NC DHHS Flu
Downtown Concord road closures for Novi construction

During the closure, both Market Street SW and Spring Street SW will be closed to through traffic
During the closure, both Market Street SW and Spring Street SW will be closed to through traffic(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Contractors will temporarily close Market Street SW and Spring Street SW on Monday, July 25 from 3 a.m. until 12 p.m. for continued work on the Novi Rise property, located directly behind City Hall. The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects underway that will enhance Downtown Concord as a destination for high-performance living, dining and entertainment.

During the closure, both Market Street SW and Spring Street SW will be closed to through traffic. However, business owners will continue to have access to their property and parking on Market Street and Carolina Courts will remain accessible from Spring Street. Please see the attached map for closure details.

Drivers are reminded that Barbrick Avenue SW remains closed for work on the new Downtown Streetscape. City officials broke ground on the streetscape project in June. The project will give Concord’s charming downtown district even more curb appeal and pave the way for new dining, shopping and entertainment experiences.

The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use projects underway in Downtown Concord by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG). In August 2021, LMG broke ground on three major developments – Novi Rise, Novi Flats, and Novi Lofts – which together represent an estimated $70 million of private investment in downtown. The Novi Rise property will be the largest of the three projects and represents an estimated $38.5 million in private investment. The project will include 167 units including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with underground parking and retail space on the street level.

For more information on all of the development underway in Downtown Concord, including a live view of construction progress, visit concorddowntown.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

