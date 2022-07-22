CLT Airport opening portion of its terminal lobby expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In less than a week, Charlotte Douglas International Airport will open portions of its new west side terminal lobby.

WBTV got a sneak peek at the 90,000-square-foot expansion. The terminal will officially open to travelers next Wednesday, July 27.

Features include large windows, terrazzo flooring throughout, bright blue tiles framing the entrance/exits and architectural-detailed ceilings, according to airport officials.

This is the first phase of the six-phase expansion project that’s set to be finished by 2025.

When it’s complete, it will increase the lobby space by 175,000 square feet.

Currently, construction continues on the terminal lobby’s east side. Excavation and deep underground utilities are complete, according to a news release. Installation of the foundations and walls are underway.

Airport officials said this phase is scheduled for completion at the end of 2023 and will include the unveiling of Queen Charlotte.

The total cost of the terminal lobby expansion project is $608 million, the release stated.

