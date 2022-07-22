NC DHHS Flu
Cigar craving leads to Charlotte man winning $1M in Powerball

He said he wants to use some of his winnings to take a family vacation to the beach.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s now a celebratory cigar.

A Charlotte man wanted a cigar so bad that he stopped at a grocery store, decided to play the Powerball and walked out with a $1 million winning ticket, lottery officials said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, John Gerenza bought his $2 Quick Pick ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. He matched numbers on five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win the $1 million.

Gerenza claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. After federal and state taxes, he took home $710,101, a news release stated.

“Obviously, I was ecstatic,” Gerenza said. “We still don’t believe it actually.”

He said he wants to use some of his winnings to take a family vacation to the beach.

