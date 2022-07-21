NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera

The woman had been taking groceries inside her home when she was attacked from behind.
Video posted to Nextdoor shows a man walking by the victim's front door around 8:46 Sunday morning. Moments later, police say he attacked that woman from behind
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne.

Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her.

Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for.

“The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any sense,” neighbor Patricia Hughes said.

Hughes is one of several neighbors living in the Audrey Chase subdivision that are on edge.

“The reason behind it is something I would want to know,” she said.

Video posted to Nextdoor shows an unidentified man walking by the victim’s front door around 8:46 a.m. on Sunday.

Moments later, the woman says that man attacked her from behind as she was taking groceries in.

“I don’t understand how that could happen, it’s a very active neighborhood,” a neighbor said.

The scary incident happened in the 17500 block of Campbell Hall Court in Charlotte.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

“On edge just a little bit but again, I’m really not frightened,” Hughes said.

“There are some strange things going on around here and there’s some different activity going on, the neighborhood is definitely going in a different direction,” another neighbor said.

People say they’ll just be watchful for what happens going forward and will increase security around their house.

“You have to look where you’re going at all times, you just have to be safe,” a neighbor said.

Hughes echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re going to be much more careful because we do the same thing, we drive in, we take our time closing the garage door and all of that,” Hughes said.

CMPD tell us this is still an active investigation and urge anyone that recognizes the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence, child abuse charges
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Gastonia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened...
Police: Suspect dead, officer injured in Gastonia shooting following alleged kidnapping
For Sale Sign
Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings discusses low bonds in exclusive interview
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings discusses low bonds in exclusive interview
Eastland redevelopment will move forward without Tepper Sports and Entertainment.
Eastland redevelopment will move forward without Tepper Sports and Entertainment
Novant drops sponsorship of 4th of July Parade
WBTV reporter Steve Crump shared his cancer journey, four years after his diagnosis.
Four Years Later: A reporter’s reflections on a personal cancer journey