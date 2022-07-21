Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne.

Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her.

Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for.

“The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any sense,” neighbor Patricia Hughes said.

Hughes is one of several neighbors living in the Audrey Chase subdivision that are on edge.

“The reason behind it is something I would want to know,” she said.

Video posted to Nextdoor shows an unidentified man walking by the victim’s front door around 8:46 a.m. on Sunday.

Moments later, the woman says that man attacked her from behind as she was taking groceries in.

“I don’t understand how that could happen, it’s a very active neighborhood,” a neighbor said.

The scary incident happened in the 17500 block of Campbell Hall Court in Charlotte.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

“On edge just a little bit but again, I’m really not frightened,” Hughes said.

“There are some strange things going on around here and there’s some different activity going on, the neighborhood is definitely going in a different direction,” another neighbor said.

People say they’ll just be watchful for what happens going forward and will increase security around their house.

“You have to look where you’re going at all times, you just have to be safe,” a neighbor said.

Hughes echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re going to be much more careful because we do the same thing, we drive in, we take our time closing the garage door and all of that,” Hughes said.

CMPD tell us this is still an active investigation and urge anyone that recognizes the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers.

