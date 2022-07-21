Town of Blowing Rock: Water supply tested clear for residents to use

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Blowing Rock has lifted the boil water alert and is clear for residents to use as of July 21.

The repair comes after a water line break on July 18 after a Facebook post advised residents to boil their water until further notice.

It is stated that they remain under Voluntary Water Restrictions until further notice to get tank levels up.

Previous Coverage: Blowing Rock residents asked to restrict water use after ‘catastrophic water main break’

