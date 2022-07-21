Statesville man sentenced for carrying more than 20 illegal firearms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was sentenced to over 12 years for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, prosecutors said.

According to documents, between October 2020 and February 2021, 38-year-old Antony Dewayne Daye sold more than 20 firearms illegally in and around Statesville, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms.

Court records show that some of the firearms Daye sold had been reported stolen. He is not a licensed firearms dealer and he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to his multiple prior criminal convictions, a news release stated.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Daye pleaded guilty to dealing with firearms without a license, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the western district of North Carolina.

Daye is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In addition to his prison term, Daye was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

