Salisbury combines Community Resource Fair, National Night Out events to celebrate community, neighborhood partnerships

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury will celebrate local community agencies, neighborhoods and law enforcement partnerships at a combined Back-to-School Community Resource Fair and National Night Out event, Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at Bell Tower Green Park.

Each summer and winter the Community Resource Fair brings together local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families as students head back to school. Information on senior services is available also. As in previous years, students will receive backpacks with a selection of school supplies. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Backpacks will be provided while supplies last.

Founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and builds neighborhood camaraderie. The nighttime event, typically held on the first Tuesday in August, also increases awareness of local law enforcement programs such as neighborhood watch and anti-crime initiatives.

“The Community Resource Fair and National Night Out are two of our community’s most popular, signature events of the year,” said Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene. “The timing and camaraderie of both events make sense to combine them as one, with a more efficient use of staff resources. We’re looking forward to this one-stop occasion for providing much-needed resources and safety information to Salisbury and Rowan County residents.”

This year, the Salisbury City Council meeting will be held on the same date, however, at an earlier 3 p.m. start time so Council members can join in the information sharing after the meeting. The Human Relations Council, an official city commission focused on inclusion, acceptance and appreciation, is a lead partner in this bi-annual event.

Participants attending evening activities are encouraged to post photographs on social media platforms using the hashtag #SalisburyNightOut.

For more information, please contact Anne Little, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at anne.little@salisburync.gov, or call (704) 638-5218.

