Popular Plaza Midtown restaurant Soul Gastrolounge closing in August

The restaurant’s managing partners cite an increase in rent.
The owners said the last day is Aug. 14.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The longtime area favorite announced its last day at 1500 Central Ave. in Charlotte will be Aug. 14, citing a 114% increase in rent.

Managing partners Andy and Lesa Kastanas say they hope to relocate with the goal of reopening in the spring, but say those plans are not yet final.

“Our corner of Central and Pecan has been a magical place,” Lesa said in a press release. “After opening in 2009, Soul quickly became a social hub; a go-to spot for meetups, celebrations and entertaining out-of-town guests, where first dates led to engagements and weddings.

They also hope to reopen another of their businesses, Tattoo, around the same time.

“It’s never easy to close a business,” Andy said in a press release. “It’s emotionally and financially devastating, especially on the heels of the pandemic that our industry has hardly begun to recover from. Our staff are losing jobs and security. That level of stress can’t be understated.”

Soul has earned praise from multiple national publications, like The New York Times.

The Kastanas announced the closure of another one of their restaurants, Sister, earlier in July, also citing rent increases.

