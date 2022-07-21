Mount Holly announces new chief of police

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly has announced their new chief of police.

Brian Reagan will begin this new role on Aug. 1 after serving as the Deputy Chief of Police for the past eight years.

He will take this position after Chief Don Roper retires July 31 after 35 years of policing in Gaston County.

“We are excited that Brian Reagan is stepping into this role as Chief of Police for our City,” said Mayor Bryan Hough in a press release. “He has a significant amount of experience, a passion for service, and a clear vision on how to support his department while also supporting the community.”

Reagan has lived in Mount Holly for more than 20 years and started with the department 21 years ago.

He has served on the Patrol Division as a Patrol Officer, K-9 handler, and Patrol Sergeant; the Investigations Division, as a Detective; and Administration, as the Deputy Chief of Police.

“I look forward to strengthening the bonds that already exist between my community and the Mount Holly Police Department, and, as Chief of Police, I will also strive to build new ones,” said Reagan. “I want to thank everyone for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with you all to keep Mount Holly safe and beautiful.”

Reagan has formal education from Gaston College and Western Carolina University. He has also attended various training courses dealing with multiple facets of law enforcement to earn his Intermediate and Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates from the North Carolina Department of Justice.

