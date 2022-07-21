Mecklenburg Co. in medium-risk category as COVID-19 cases rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials are raising concerns about an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The county remains in the medium-risk category, while 41 out of 100 North Carolina counties are now in the high-risk category.

Dr. Raynard Washington, director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, said if trends continue, he anticipates the county could move back into the high-risk category.

Currently, about 50% of cases across the state are due to the BA-5 Omicron subvariant since it’s more contagious.

Related: ‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

According to health officials, Mecklenburg County is seeing increases in cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and increases in wastewater monitoring for the virus. Those are all early warning indicators of a rise in cases.

“We are concerned. We want to make sure that folks in our community are aware of these increasing trends. Everyone, take precautions and take advantage of the resources that we do have available to help the impact of COVID on our community,” Washington said.

Roughly 68% of people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and there are plenty of doses available Washington said individuals should weigh their risk as they go about their day, keep a mask handy, and stay home if feeling sick.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.