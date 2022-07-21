‘It’s really scary:’ UNC Charlotte students share concerns over recent homicides in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the last ten days, two homicides struck the University City area in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, July 13, Karen Baker was robbed, shot, and killed while trying to get money out of an ATM inside a shopping center in the 9600 Block of University Boulevard.

UNC Charlotte student Seirra Holmes lives at Millenium One apartments which is less than one mile from where last Wednesday’s homicide happened.

“It’s really scary just knowing that I live in an area where stuff like that happens,” Holmes said.

Holmes was driving to work Wednesday morning when she saw investigators on the scene.

“I saw the medical examiner driving away, I saw the police out there investigating,” she said. “When did this happen? What happened? What was the extent of the scene.”

Three days later on July 16, two men were shot at this Circle K gas station, one of those men, Gary Randolph died from his injuries.

The Circle K gas station is located in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard.

UNC Charlotte student Nathaniel Haight was living at University Walk Apartments less than two miles from the July 16 shooting.

“I recently moved out and honestly thank God I moved away from all of that,” he said.

Haight says he’s staying up to date on crimes in the University area by following news and CMPD accounts on social media

“Twitter accounts that update me constantly of what’s happening with Charlotte Police, so I know where to be and where to stay safe,” he said.

As for Holmes, she’s keeping her eyes peeled and ears open for anything suspicious.

“Make sure you keep your doors locked at all times, don’t sit in your car once you get home, immediately go inside, it’s a little bit scary,” she said.

