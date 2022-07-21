NC DHHS Flu
Hot and muggy end to the week, with isolated storms at times

Temperatures will stay in the 90s with a chance of storms on Friday.
We are going to heat up before the threat of another round of severe thunderstorms develops this later afternoon.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday will feature hot and muggy conditions with heat index values around 100 degrees. The weekend will be even hotter, with high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices in the lower 100s. Isolated, late-day storms are possible Friday into the weekend.

  • Low to mid 90s for Friday, with a stray storm possible.
  • First Alert this weekend: Dangerous heat and isolated storms possible.
  • Low to mid 90s and scattered storms possible for early next week.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to lower 60s for the mountains.

Friday will be another hot and muggy day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the piedmont, and lower 80s for the mountains. Heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be around 100 degrees due to the muggy conditions. A stray, late-day storm will be possible.

Forecast for the next few days
Forecast for the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Dangerous heat develops for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and heat index values in the lower 100s. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Hot and muggy conditions continue for early next week, with more rounds of scattered storms likely. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday, due to higher chances for scattered storms, yet keep up with the latest WBTV weather forecast, as the First Alert timing could get expanded or adjusted in the coming days.

High temperatures look to generally stay in the low to mid 90s for the piedmont, with lower 80s in the mountains next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat this week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Al Conklin: First Alert Weather Day for high heat, humidity and more storms