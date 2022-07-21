Four more suspects arrested, 1 other sought in Gastonia ICONZ bar shooting

NC DHHS Flu
One suspect was arrested at the time of the incident and the bar has been closed throughout the investigation.
Top left: Daven Durham, Bottom left: Demetrius Anderson, Top right: Antwaine Riccard, Bottom...
Top left: Daven Durham, Bottom left: Demetrius Anderson, Top right: Antwaine Riccard, Bottom right: Reginald Anderson, Center: Lexus Alexander(Gaston County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people have been arrested for a shooting at a Gaston County bar in May.

The shooting occurred at the ICONZ Bar on Westover Street in Lowell on May 15 around 2 a.m. The shooting stemmed from a physical altercation in the parking lot and several parked cars and surrounding buildings were damaged from it. Police say approximately 50 spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

One suspect was arrested at the time of the incident and the bar has been closed throughout the investigation.

On July 21, Gaston County Police and Lowell Police officers arrested and charged Daven Durham, 31, of Gastonia, and Antwaine Riccard, 32, of Lowell for involvement with the ICONZ shooting. Both are convicted felons and facing multiple gun charges.

Earlier this week, with the help of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincolnton Police Department, Reginald “Dunk” Anderson, 33, and Demetrius Anderson, 25, both of Lincolnton were arrested as well in connection. Both are convicted felons facing multiple gun charges and attempted first-degree murder.

The Lowell PD and Gaston County PD are still looking for 26-year-old Lexus Monea of Gastonia in connection to the shooting. She has outstanding warrants for her involvement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

