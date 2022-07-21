NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day issued for storms, heat

A cold front will also move in.
We are going to heat up before the threat of another round of severe thunderstorms develops this later afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to heat up before the threat of another round of severe thunderstorms develops this later afternoon.

  • First Alert Weather Day Rest of Today: Hot and humid, strong to severe storms late
  • Friday: Isolated storms, heat index 100+
  • First Alert Saturday & Sunday: Stray storms possible, hotter, H.I. 105.

After starting the morning with some scattered showers in the mountains, we’ll be waiting for a cold front to push farther east and trigger more storms in our area this evening. Before the storms develop, we will heat up into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Late in the afternoon into the evening hours, strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. The storms will come to an end before midnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

On Friday, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine and stay hot and humid. Highs on Friday will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the piedmont; heat index values will climb to 100.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

The weekend is looking even hotter, so we have First Alerts in place both on Saturday and Sunday. For the weekend, only stray showers or thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect dangerously hot conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values over 105 will be possible.

The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of next week. On Monday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

More afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence, child abuse charges
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Gastonia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened...
Police: Suspect dead, officer injured in Gastonia shooting following alleged kidnapping
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
For Sale Sign
Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day issued for storms, heat
Futurecast suggests another round of showers and intense thunderstorms developing late Thursday...
Al Conklin: First Alert Weather Day for high heat, humidity and more storms
Al Conklin: First Alert Weather Day for high heat, humidity and more storms
First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday, with dangerous heat for the weekend
First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday, with dangerous heat for the weekend