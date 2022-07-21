First Alert Weather Day issued for storms, heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to heat up before the threat of another round of severe thunderstorms develops this later afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day Rest of Today : Hot and humid, strong to severe storms late

Friday : Isolated storms, heat index 100+

First Alert Saturday & Sunday: Stray storms possible, hotter, H.I. 105.

After starting the morning with some scattered showers in the mountains, we’ll be waiting for a cold front to push farther east and trigger more storms in our area this evening. Before the storms develop, we will heat up into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Late in the afternoon into the evening hours, strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. The storms will come to an end before midnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

On Friday, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine and stay hot and humid. Highs on Friday will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the piedmont; heat index values will climb to 100.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

The weekend is looking even hotter, so we have First Alerts in place both on Saturday and Sunday. For the weekend, only stray showers or thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect dangerously hot conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values over 105 will be possible.

The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of next week. On Monday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

More afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

