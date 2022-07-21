NC DHHS Flu
Crews battle 5-alarm fire at a south Charlotte storage building

A Charlotte Fire captain said there were no injuries to firefighters, but they were tired.
Crews were called to the Extra Space Storage building on South Tryon Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
By Brad Dickerson and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive five-alarm fire broke out overnight at a self-storage unit building in south Charlotte.

Video tweeted by the Charlotte Fire Department shows flames and heavy smoke pouring from the building.

A second alarm was struck at 11:48 p.m., according to CFD Capt. Jackie Gilmore. He said a third alarm was struck shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, with Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers coming out to assist.

There are 90 firefighters on the scene as of 4:30 a.m., a five-alarm call, Gilmore said.

The captain said there were no injuries to firefighters, but they are tired.

CFD Capt. Jackie Gilmore said there were 90 firefighters on the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Gilmore, the fire has been contained to one storage unit. The challenge for firefighters has been getting the fire contained, while simultaneously having to access locked units and move sometimes heavy materials, like furniture and appliances, that are inside.

According to Gilmore, firefighters are OK but had to be pulled out a few times for safety checks.

Gilmore asked drivers to cautious around the 10100 block of South Tryon Street, as crews continue to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

