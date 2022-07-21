NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the latest wave of COVID-19 causes a surge of infections across the United States, more people are catching it for the second or even third time.

The rapidly spreading BA.5 subvariant is now causing about 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of reinfections has almost doubled compared to previous waves.

Researchers blame a mix of factors for the jump, including waning immunity and mutations that have caused this variant to sneak past the body’s defenses.

Thankfully, reinfections do not seem to be happening back to back.

Researchers say that on average, people getting reinfected now last had COVID-19 about nine months ago.

Freddy Fernandez was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, MAYO CLINIC, VALIDATED UGC, MERCY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence, child abuse charges
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County
Gastonia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened...
Police: Suspect dead, officer injured in Gastonia shooting following alleged kidnapping
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
For Sale Sign
Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

Latest News

Bar at gastrolounge
Popular Plaza Midtown restaurant Soul Gastrolounge closing in August
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
Popular Plaza Midtown restaurant Soul Gastrolounge closing in August
Anthony Daye is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the...
Statesville man sentenced for carrying more than 20 illegal firearms