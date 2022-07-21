Detectives release photos of suspect in University City ATM homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) have released photos of the suspect who allegedly killed a woman at an ATM in the University City area last week.

Photos show a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask while carrying a gun and getting into a black Dodge Charger.

Police say there is believed to be a second suspect as well.

The man is believed to have been the suspect who killed 48-year-old Karen Baker in the morning hours of July 13 in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard.

Police believe the incident was a random robbery.

Baker’s son Michael is here now. Michael grew up in a small town. His brother died five years ago. He said this devastated his family especially his mom. He says he has faith CMPD will catch the man responsible. pic.twitter.com/1WWXgcXWBO — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) July 21, 2022

Medic pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The landlord of the shopping center where the shooting occurred said they have a security guard that works the area a few times a week, but he was not there when Baker was killed.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

