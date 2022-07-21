NC DHHS Flu
Detectives release photos of suspect in University City ATM homicide

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 13 in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard.
Detectives have released photos of the suspect believed to have shot and killed a woman at a...
Detectives have released photos of the suspect believed to have shot and killed a woman at a Charlotte ATM.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) have released photos of the suspect who allegedly killed a woman at an ATM in the University City area last week.

Photos show a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask while carrying a gun and getting into a black Dodge Charger.

Police say there is believed to be a second suspect as well.

The man is believed to have been the suspect who killed 48-year-old Karen Baker in the morning hours of July 13 in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard.

Police believe the incident was a random robbery.

Medic pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The landlord of the shopping center where the shooting occurred said they have a security guard that works the area a few times a week, but he was not there when Baker was killed.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: Woman shot, killed after robbery at ATM in Charlotte’s University City area

