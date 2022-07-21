Charlotte animal shelter is in crisis
A number of factors contribute to the shelter’s current predicament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Now would be a good time to adopt or foster a dog or cat if you’ve been considering doing so.
What’s happening: CMPD’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is full and is experiencing a “capacity for care crisis,” according to communications manager Melissa Knicely.
She put out a memo pleading for the community’s help.
- “We are at full capacity, we need adoptions, we need fosters,” Knicely wrote.
A number of factors contribute to the shelter’s current predicament, including Charlotte’s rapid growth.
- “Inevitability this also means the number of stray or lost pets coming into the shelter will likely increase along with the population growth,” per the AC&C.
- “We have few available kennels open and like everyone else, we are also dealing with staffing shortages,” shelter veterinarian Dr. Julie Hollifield said in a presentation.
Of note: The shelter is not currently accepting any cats or kittens unless they are sick or injured. That’s because of an outbreak of feline panleukopenia — which an overcrowding of felines has contributed to.
Details: You don’t need an appointment to adopt an animal. Just show up at the shelter (8315 Byrum Dr.).
- It’s open seven days a week: 11am-7pm Monday-Friday and 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
Because of an ongoing promotion with Bissell Pet Foundation, adoption fees are waived now through the end of July when you make a financial donation to support shelter programs, per Knicely.
Copyright 2022 Axios. All rights reserved.