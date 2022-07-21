NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte animal shelter is in crisis

A number of factors contribute to the shelter’s current predicament
Charlotte Animal Shelter
Charlotte Animal Shelter(WBTV)
By Katie Peralta
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Now would be a good time to adopt or foster a dog or cat if you’ve been considering doing so.

What’s happening: CMPD’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is full and is experiencing a “capacity for care crisis,” according to communications manager Melissa Knicely.

She put out a memo pleading for the community’s help.

  • “We are at full capacity, we need adoptions, we need fosters,” Knicely wrote.

A number of factors contribute to the shelter’s current predicament, including Charlotte’s rapid growth.

  • “Inevitability this also means the number of stray or lost pets coming into the shelter will likely increase along with the population growth,” per the AC&C.
  • “We have few available kennels open and like everyone else, we are also dealing with staffing shortages,” shelter veterinarian Dr. Julie Hollifield said in a presentation.

Of note: The shelter is not currently accepting any cats or kittens unless they are sick or injured. That’s because of an outbreak of feline panleukopenia — which an overcrowding of felines has contributed to.

Details: You don’t need an appointment to adopt an animal. Just show up at the shelter (8315 Byrum Dr.).

  • It’s open seven days a week: 11am-7pm Monday-Friday and 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Because of an ongoing promotion with Bissell Pet Foundation, adoption fees are waived now through the end of July when you make a financial donation to support shelter programs, per Knicely.

Copyright 2022 Axios. All rights reserved.

