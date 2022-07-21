Charlotte animal shelter is in crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Now would be a good time to adopt or foster a dog or cat if you’ve been considering doing so.

What’s happening: CMPD’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is full and is experiencing a “capacity for care crisis,” according to communications manager Melissa Knicely.

She put out a memo pleading for the community’s help.

“We are at full capacity, we need adoptions, we need fosters,” Knicely wrote.

A number of factors contribute to the shelter’s current predicament, including Charlotte’s rapid growth.

“Inevitability this also means the number of stray or lost pets coming into the shelter will likely increase along with the population growth,” per the AC&C.

“We have few available kennels open and like everyone else, we are also dealing with staffing shortages,” shelter veterinarian Dr. Julie Hollifield said in a presentation.

Of note: The shelter is not currently accepting any cats or kittens unless they are sick or injured. That’s because of an outbreak of feline panleukopenia — which an overcrowding of felines has contributed to.

Details: You don’t need an appointment to adopt an animal. Just show up at the shelter (8315 Byrum Dr.).

It’s open seven days a week: 11am-7pm Monday-Friday and 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Because of an ongoing promotion with Bissell Pet Foundation, adoption fees are waived now through the end of July when you make a financial donation to support shelter programs, per Knicely.

