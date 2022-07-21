NC DHHS Flu
Al Conklin: First Alert Weather Day for high heat, humidity and more storms

First, intense heat and tropical humidity will push the heat index value well over 100 degrees by early afternoon for most neighborhoods along and south/east of Interstate 85.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We reserve that terminology for very active days, where several impactful weather features are forecast. Thursday is one of those days.

  • First Alert Weather Day: High heat/tropical humidity/more storms
  • Stays very hot Friday, but storm chances will be lower
  • First Alert: Feels like temperatures around 105 degrees this weekend

First, intense heat and tropical humidity will push the heat index value well over 100 degrees by early afternoon for most neighborhoods along and south/east of Interstate 85.

After that, as a cold front nears the area, another round of intense thunderstorms will develop, crossing the Piedmont during the later afternoon and evening hours.

Much of our area is either under a Level 1 or Level 2 out of five risk for severe weather, so be sure to stay weather aware! Frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flash flooding are our main concerns.

Once the storms die down, we’ll be left with patchy fog and low clouds, and lows in the muggy lower 70s.

There may still be a couple of pop-up thunderstorms around the Piedmont Friday, but overall, the day will be much calmer, but still hot, with highs in the mid-90s.

First Alert: Although radar won’t be overly active this weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures could top out around 105 degrees both afternoons. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat and humidity if you have any outdoor plans!

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great rest of your week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

