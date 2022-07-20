Transportation officials set to discuss proposal to add toll lanes to I-77 South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More is expected to be learned Wednesday about a proposal to add toll lanes to Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, going all the way to the South Carolina state line.

Members of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said they got an unsolicited proposal from a company to build the tolls along I-77.

The plan includes toll lanes from Brookshire Freeway to the South Carolina state line.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said because it was unsolicited there are laws to protect some of the details of the plan.

Until DOT gets a clear direction from the CRTPO board, they can’t really discuss it.

There are already toll lanes from Mooresville down to Exit 11. Some drivers previously said they have mixed feelings about extending the toll lanes to the south.

“I don’t think I really would like that,” one driver said.

While some people wouldn’t mind the extra dollars and cents in exchange for smoother travel, others say they are prepared to take a different route.

“As long as they fix our roads, I mean I’m willing to do that because I mean you do go to other states and their roads are so much better,” another driver previously said. “But as long as that’s where the money’s gonna go then I’m for it.”

Wednesday’s CRTPO meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. One of the items on the agenda is the “NCDOT Unsolicited Proposal: I-77 South Express Lanes Public-Private Partnership.”

