NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Transportation officials set to discuss proposal to add toll lanes to I-77 South

The plan includes toll lanes from Brookshire Freeway to the South Carolina state line.
There are already toll lanes from Mooresville down to Exit 11.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More is expected to be learned Wednesday about a proposal to add toll lanes to Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, going all the way to the South Carolina state line.

Members of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said they got an unsolicited proposal from a company to build the tolls along I-77.

The plan includes toll lanes from Brookshire Freeway to the South Carolina state line.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said because it was unsolicited there are laws to protect some of the details of the plan.

Related: ‘Unsolicited’ toll lane proposal went before transportation planning board, no plans in place

Until DOT gets a clear direction from the CRTPO board, they can’t really discuss it.

There are already toll lanes from Mooresville down to Exit 11. Some drivers previously said they have mixed feelings about extending the toll lanes to the south.

“I don’t think I really would like that,” one driver said.

While some people wouldn’t mind the extra dollars and cents in exchange for smoother travel, others say they are prepared to take a different route.

“As long as they fix our roads, I mean I’m willing to do that because I mean you do go to other states and their roads are so much better,” another driver previously said. “But as long as that’s where the money’s gonna go then I’m for it.”

Wednesday’s CRTPO meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. One of the items on the agenda is the “NCDOT Unsolicited Proposal: I-77 South Express Lanes Public-Private Partnership.”

Check back with WBTV for updates from that meeting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Panthers owner David Tepper
Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for...
CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

Latest News

Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse
Transportation officials set to discuss proposal to add toll lanes to I-77 South
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
CMPD chief, Meck Co. DA say change is needed in how bonds are set for violent offenders
Internal records dispute CATS’ tweets with driver absence numbers