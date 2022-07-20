Police: Three women assaulted, robbed at apartment complex in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating after three women reported being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend at an apartment home in South Charlotte.

Police were called to The Fairways at Piper Glen Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The women said a man broke into their apartment home, tied them up, and hit them with his gun. Police reports show at least $3,200 and multiple purses were stolen.

WBTV spoke to the three women on Wednesday. They did not want to be identified.

The woman who was leasing the apartment was packing up to move with the help of her cousin, who was visiting from Colombia, and her sister-in-law.

The sister-in-law says they were in the middle of packing when she heard a noise coming from outdoors. She admits the back door was not locked. They were not on the first floor.

While packing she heard some commotion and that’s when she saw the robber bust in the balcony door.

The woman living in the apartment described the suspect as a white man. They could not see anything except the area surrounding his eyes.

She says he did not speak but was carrying a gun and making hand signs for them to come toward him. She says she froze in shock, and he pushed her down. She says the man bound all of their hands with zip-ties.

The cousin says the man pointed the gun at their heads and then hit them.

The women say the suspect was digging through their belongings and stole more than $3,000 and multiple purses before leaving.

The women, all still tied, slowly made it outside and started yelling for help. That’s when they say one of their neighbors saw them and called the police.

Police confirmed the women had minor injuries. CMPD is still investigating and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the listed offenses include three counts of assault by pointing a gun, three counts of assault on a female, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of kidnapping, one count of felony larceny, and one count of armed robbery.

WBTV asked the apartment complex if they were aware of this incident and if they had any new information. The staff member who answered the phone said they did not have any information to share.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people who robbed southwest Charlotte 7-Eleven

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.