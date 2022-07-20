Police investigate robbery at convenience store outside of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after a convenience store just outside of uptown Charlotte was robbed Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were at the Quik Trip convenience store on North Graham Street near Dalton Avenue.

At 7 a.m., crime scene tape was around the store and customers weren’t able to go inside while police investigated. The gas pumps could still be used.

About 20 minutes later, the crime scene tape was taken down. CMPD officers confirmed they were investigating a robbery, and that no one was injured.

Investigators did not immediately have information on possible suspects.

