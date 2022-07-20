Police: 27-year-old Gaston County man reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are searching for 27-year-old Quintin Lee Roark of Lincolnton.

Roark was last seen on July 12 in the Flat Rock Drive area of Lincolnton. Family members reported him missing on July 14.

RECENT: One killed, one injured in crash on Union New Hope Road in Gaston County, troopers say

Roark is a white male, age 27, 6 feet tall, 170 lbs. He has thick brown hair and may have a full beard.

If you see Quentin Roark or have any information regarding his disappearance, contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.