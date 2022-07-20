NC DHHS Flu
Police: 27-year-old Gaston County man reported missing

Roark was last seen on July 12.
Quintin Lee Roark has been reported missing.
Quintin Lee Roark has been reported missing.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are searching for 27-year-old Quintin Lee Roark of Lincolnton.

Roark was last seen on July 12 in the Flat Rock Drive area of Lincolnton. Family members reported him missing on July 14.

Roark is a white male, age 27, 6 feet tall, 170 lbs. He has thick brown hair and may have a full beard.

If you see Quentin Roark or have any information regarding his disappearance, contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

