Overturned tractor-trailer closes all lanes of I-85 ramp to I-77 South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of the Interstate 85 southbound ramp to Interstate 77 South, according to first responders.

A tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

Drivers are also asked to use caution around emergency vehicles.

There was no immediate information on possible injuries in this crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.