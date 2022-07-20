NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Overturned tractor-trailer closes all lanes of I-85 ramp to I-77 South

There was no immediate information on possible injuries in this crash.
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of the ramp to Interstate 85 to Interstate...
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of the ramp to Interstate 85 to Interstate 77 South.(Source: N.C. Department of Transportation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of the Interstate 85 southbound ramp to Interstate 77 South, according to first responders.

A tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

Drivers are also asked to use caution around emergency vehicles.

There was no immediate information on possible injuries in this crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Panthers owner David Tepper
Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for...
CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

Latest News

The plan includes toll lanes from Brookshire Freeway to the South Carolina state line.
Toll lanes on I-77 South? They could be coming.
Transportation officials set to discuss proposal to add toll lanes to I-77 South
Union New Hope Road in Gaston County was closed for several hours Tuesday following a deadly...
One killed, one injured in crash on Union New Hope Road in Gaston County, troopers say
Charlotte gas prices saw a third straight week of declines.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 13 cents over last week