New drive-thru coffee shop opened in Concord

The Human Bean opens Wednesday on Concord Parkway South
The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3695 Concord Parkway in Concord beginning this Wednesday, July 20th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Gary Davies, says the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Davies, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

Scott, Anderson, COO, says, “It’s a pleasure to be able to give our customers something they look forward to. A special and memorable connection, and a beverage that helps them thrive.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Concord drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, says Davies.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what the Concord location has to offer from 5 am to 9 pm every day, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

